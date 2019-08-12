When National leader Simon Bridges called Jacinda Ardern a "part-time Prime Minister," he copped an awful lot of criticism on two counts.

First he was accused of using a phrase that reeked of sexism. Many working mothers are part-time and his comment was seen as implying that Ardern was not as committed to the job as she could be.

Second, Bridges chose to use that attack line when Ardern was en route to Tokelau – a trip that had quickly followed a high-profile trip she had to Melbourne where she was feted during a Town Hall speech there.

Ardern has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.