The wild weather is continuing today with reports of a tornado striking New Plymouth.

Residents in the suburb of Bell Block said they saw sheets of iron flying through the streets.

A vehicle has also been struck by a trampoline.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injury "but the person is a little shook up as you can imagine".

There are also reports of powerlines down in parts of the city.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taranaki Radar Area https://t.co/cajfbM2X1g pic.twitter.com/NHySIl3xew — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) August 11, 2019

Police and emergency crews have been called to State Highway 3 after reports a car had been hit by a trampoline near the Golf Course Lane.

Sheets of iron lie exposed after the tornado.

Police started to get reports of a tornado in the area at 9.30am, the spokeswoman said.

Emergency crews were also out at Pohutukawa Place, in New Plymouth.

There have been no reports of injuries at either location, the spokeswoman said.

Giant hail stones also hit the area.

Weather conditions in New Plymouth today include showers - some heavy with squally thunderstorms and hail. Northwesterly winds are also forecast and a high of 14C is on the cards.