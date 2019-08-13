A man who died at a flat in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga over the weekend has been named by police.

Rōmana Tautahi Rōmana, 74, has been identified as the pensioner who died at the block of units on Felix St.

Police were called to the street just after 9pm on Sunday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said police are continuing to investigate Rōmana's death.

"Police are continuing to work to establish the circumstances around Rōmana's death and are still treating his death as unexplained.''

Police earlier said that another man, aged 77, was being spoken to by authorities and was helping with enquiries.

Police said yesterday that no one was else was being sought in relation to the death.

Large sheets of blue tarpaulin covered the flat at the property yesterday and overnight on Sunday. Police have since completed a scene examination at the site.

A post mortem examination is being carried out today, Armstrong said.

Friends and family of the pensioner have paid tribute to him online, remembering him fondly as "matua Rōmana."

A traditional blessing has also been carried out at the home.

Armstrong also sent a message to Rōmana's whānau: "Police's thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time."