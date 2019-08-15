Amanda Harris loves to organise, but she admits she doesn't quite know what her policies are, until she's elected.

"I'm going in baby-faced," she said.

"I really want to be involved in the community at a different level. Currently I'm on a few committees and I just really want to take that further," Harris said.

Most of those committees are in Whangamomona, close to her home.

Advertisement

"I'm from Pohokura and I'm a sheep and beef farmer with my husband and two daughters, who are seven and four."

Whangamomona made headlines when it declared itself a republic 30 years ago. Despite its remoteness, it's become something of a destination for people wanting something different.

"The Republic is what we run under, we're certainly still part of New Zealand and we still pay taxes," Harris said.

"It's more of an organisation where we can fundraise and we can provide resources to the rest of our community - our schools, our health groups, so we can stay connected and move forward with the rest of the world."

Amanda feels she can bring a fresh perspective to the council table, and that stronger representation of women on council would be a good thing.

"I think there is probably room for a little bit more," she said. "That's probably another reason why I wish to stand. What we're doing at the moment is really, really good but we have to keep moving forward with all aspects of what is needed."

"I went to Stratford High School, prior to that I went to Toko School which is an eastern Taranaki school. I love the area, I also love my profession as a farmer and I think the two will supplement each other really well, to bring that perspective to the council table as well."