NZ First's fixation on referendums to solve complex issues is bizarre. Just as on abortion, it has pushed the same ridiculous view for the End of Life Choice Bill. We expect our MPs to consider all aspects of a difficult issue and make a considered decision. They have extensive information on the issues and to suggest the general public would have that sort of knowledge when they vote in a referendum is not true. Few of the public would even read the bill. However, if MPs want guidance re the public's views, there are numerous polls in which 70-75 per cent support medically assisted dying.

We would expect a referendum to vote the bill through, but this would lead to considerable delay in enacting the legislation, and add an unnecessary large expense to the public purse. I hope Parliament votes down the NZ First amendment mandating a referendum for the EOLC Bill. Then perhaps it will allow NZ First MPs to vote with their conscience, as is happening with their colleagues, rather than as a political bloc.

Dr Jack Havill, Hamilton.



Unholy smoke

Councillor Mike Lee can hang up on me all he likes but if Auckland Council is serious about tackling climate change it needs to urgently curb emissions from indoor burning.

Many parts of Auckland are blanketed in a thick haze of chimney smoke during still winter nights. It is well known that particulates from indoor burning are a health hazard and reduce life expectancy.

Yes, vehicle exhaust emissions are also a health hazard but we don't always have the option not to drive. The council does, however, have the ability to reduce indoor-burning emissions by following Christchurch's lead and instituting a no-visible-smoke rule.

D Howard, New Lynn.



Harvesting rainwater

Clare Dudley is spot-on about rain harvesting. Auckland has water supply issues, with shortages already forecast next summer. Homes should have tanks to harvest rainwater for recycling and Auckland Council already requires some new homes to have rainwater collection tanks, but not to recycle the water. Bizarrely, the sole purpose of the water collection is to slow the flow into the stormwater drain. What a waste!

Edith Hope, Auckland.



ABs out of sorts

The All Blacks result was a reminder of our fallibility and that some of our stars are out of sorts. Greater concentration on the game and less on the prematch ceremonies would help. Apart from a few stalwarts like Whitelock, the team failed to meet the perhaps unrealistically high expectations we have, while the Wallabies played out of their skins. The ABs will need to improve dramatically next Saturday to avoid further humiliation.

Peter Clapshaw, Remuera.



World Cup damage

The sending off of Scott Barrett masks the fact the All Blacks were woeful in the first half and are not even a work in progress, more a blank canvas. They are missing the coaching nous of Wayne Smith and unless they address why they constantly play men out of position and why the team is carrying "loyal servants" they will be seriously undone when they strike the French referee in their first World Cup game against South Africa. The time for experimentation is over. The team is now psychologically damaged six weeks out from the Cup.

Graham Fleetwood, Mellons Bay.



OCR contradiction

Given that the rate of growth in human activity is a major contribution to climate change, the 1 per cent OCR to "stimulate the economy", promoting growth in consumption, is a serious contradiction.

World population growth has doubled and atmospheric pollution has increased exponentially from 320ppm to about 400ppm (parts per million) since the 1970s.

To maintain living standards, GDP growth has to match population growth of about 1.5 per cent. Therefore, the focus of GDP growth should be on quality not quantity, engineered by mounting debt at the expense of thrift.

Indexed linked deposits and loans, to ensure they retain their true value, would reduce the risk of negative returns on banking deposits, encourage confidence in saving and reduce debt-driven growth.

Presently, for example, the real return on $200k three-year term deposit is at 3 per cent (currently). A 1.5 per cent average inflation over the term will produce a three-year real return of only $3804. If the OCR results in over 2.25 per cent inflation, that will result in increasing negative real returns. To address the possibility of negative real returns, either interest rates will have to rise to maintain the level of deposits or, preferably, the fiscal option of reducing tax on interest savings.

Kenneth Lees, Whāngārei.



Precedent needed

What does it take for Phil Twyford to stop hiding behind his fears of precedent and provide meaningful support for Albert St businesses? In fact, setting a precedent is probably what's needed so that in large future infrastructure projects, such as the Dominion Rd tram, affected parties are fairly compensated and that provision is made for this when setting budgets. It's a matter of fairness and justice.

Ian Dally, Mt Albert.



Ko to and fro

The Lydia Ko to and fro seems to be going on a bit. Her recent struggles have had one and all unloading about her parents, her siblings, her studying at a university and all. Gurus and experts launched discussions about her changing coaches, caddies, clubs, brand of golf balls (unsure about this), probably all the way down to tees and markers.

Not surprisingly, she has begun sniping back, and not before time.

There is another possibility, and it is the oldest wisdom in sports. It is simply that at the moment you reach the top you are preparing for the day when someone else takes over. Ask any boxer, sprinter, tennis player, whoever. No one stays at the summit forever.

She stayed there for over 80 weeks, and gave this country pride and joy, and for it, strength to her arm, putter, driver, and irons.

It also made her a target for a talented Canadian, a couple of cool-eyed assassins disguised as Australian golfers, a murderers' row of up-and-coming Americans and, mostly, the seemingly nerveless Koreans.

In cycling terms they became a lethal peloton reeling in the leader. That's been Lydia Ko. What happens now? Who knows? Hopefully more joy, for us and for her.

Denis Edwards, Papamoa Beach.



QE pros, cons

The term Quantitative Easing or QE appears to be in vogue and can be heard dribbling off the lips of the socially connected and urban savvy. Apparently the NZ Reserve Bank is making noises in the QE direction as the next initiative, should low interest rates not stimulate spending and growth. Dr Richard Werner coined the term in the early 1990s so it is probably wise to adhere to his definition and intended strategy for the concept to work. Japan ignored his advice in 1992 and paid the price for it. England has just completed 10 years of QE with results that are not much better.

Quantative Easing may work if implemented correctly and used for activities that add to GDP and not financial/asset based transactions. There has to be actual growth.

The NZ Government, that is you the taxpayer, is considering a bill to act as guarantor should a bank fail. This is a little reinsuring for depositors. However, banks have a free rein when it comes to money creation and allocation. Neither the Government nor the NZRB determines who spends how much and where. Banks do. About 3 per cent to 5 per cent of actual cash is in circulation. The other 95 per cent is created by banks. The Government guarantee will mean that you, the taxpayer, will bail out the banks.

All countries are in debt. Germany is one of very few to have a strong banking system worth considering. Quantative Easing, if implemented, should be done with caution. Looking to countries with a successful banking history coupled with quality QE could be a good thing.

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.



Ease off on cars

New ideas for both Captain Cook and Bledisloe wharves sound exciting and, along with a suggested fish market (fruit/vegetables too?) we would see our city much more people-friendly, useful and kinder to the environment.

What worries me, however, is petrol and diesel-powered cars, a most horrific contributor to global warming, being given such a high priority. We need to get the cars off the wharf, but, more importantly, off our roads. Should we not ease off bringing cars in? What would happen? We would have to increase public transport, think about using our already bought cars, and share with others.

It all sounds politically disastrous, hugely discombobulating and unrealistic. But if we do not act swiftly and make these kind of decisions there won't be a country to travel around and enjoy. The question then really is what's unrealistic?

Auckland Council and Ports of Auckland could set a huge precedent to what needs to be done nationally and internationally. If the "big guns" show the way, it will be an incentive for all to follow.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.