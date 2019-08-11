Two building companies have been ordered to pay more than $170,000 in fines and reparation after an Auckland apprentice was severely injured.

Jeremy Haldane, 17, was crushed by a 400kg piece of timber roof framing in November 2017, while working on a new build in Albany Heights.

The monster frame landed on his shoulders and back after he and two other apprentices attempted to lift it - bursting his second to last vertebrae and fracturing five others.

He spent a couple of weeks in hospital and then the next couple of months on crutches.

However, even now he can't stand

