A search is underway in Hawke's Bay after a man failed to return from a fishing trip yesterday.

The man, aged 75, had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark.

A search-and-rescue operation, including a helicopter with infrared technology, was launched and continued through until about 3am this morning.

Both ground and air searches resumed today from 7am.

67-year-old Rona Marino is also missing from her Gisborne home. Photo / NZ Police

The man's vehicle was located parked near the river and police are attempting to contact his next-of-kin.

Missing woman:

Police are also appealing for sightings of 67-year-old woman who went missing from her Gisborne home yesterday afternoon.

Rona Marino is described as being 160cm tall and new to the Gisborne area.

Anyone who may have seen Rona is urged to contact police by calling 105 and quoting file 190811/8213.