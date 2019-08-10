A man has received critical injuries following a serious assault in Mount Roskill, Auckland early this morning.
Police said they received reports of an assault on Gifford Ave around 3.10am.
A 24-year-old man received critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital.
A witness at the scene said the man was found unconscious, with head injuries.
He said police investigators could be seen combing the area along a nearby creek for evidence.
Six police cars along with nine staff were at the crime scene shortly after 4am.
A police spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.