A man has received critical injuries following a serious assault in Mount Roskill, Auckland early this morning.

Police said they received reports of an assault on Gifford Ave around 3.10am.

A 24-year-old man received critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital.

A witness at the scene said the man was found unconscious, with head injuries.

He said police investigators could be seen combing the area along a nearby creek for evidence.

Six police cars along with nine staff were at the crime scene shortly after 4am.

A police spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.