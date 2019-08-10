Police investigating the aggravated robbery of a superette by a group armed with a wheel brace have arrested and charged four teenagers.

A shopkeeper at Arataki Superette in Mt Maunganui was threatened, with one of those who entered armed with a wheel brace, and cash was taken when four people came into the shop just before 11am today, police said.

"They [left] in a stolen car. Approximately an hour later the car was spotted by officers driving into Maungatapu. The occupants dumped the vehicle and fled on foot."

They were arrested nearby.

"Two teenage girls and two teenage boys were charged with aggravated robbery and other related offences."

The teens will appear in Tauranga Youth Court on Monday.