At least one person has been taken to hospital by ambulance after a crash which resulted in traffic mayhem on State Highway 2 north of Napier tonight.

Police reported a car crashed through a fence on the stretch known as Main Rd North about 5.20pm, amid heavy peak-hour traffic, although one resident watching from a distance said it appeared more vehicles may have been involved.

An hour later Fire Emergency NZ reported one person had been extricated from a vehicle and had been taken to hospital.

A resident told Hawke's Bay Today traffic was still backed up "as far as the eye can see" in both directions from the crash site near the BP Bay View service station.

Traffic had been backed up to south of the old Hawke's Bay Airport entrance and north on to SH5's Napier-Taupo road, motorists reported, but was moving slowly through one lane. Traffic was reported by people at the scene to be moving in both lanes about 6.35pm.

Fire Emergency NZ had three crews at the scene, two from Napier and one from the Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the incident.