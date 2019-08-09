A dispute over who was first in line to pump petrol at a South Auckland gas station has ended with a woman being struck in the face with a shovel.

The incident at Gull Takanini in Manurewa occurred about 2.30pm yesterday, and ended with police arriving to defuse the situation.

The sister of one of the feuding motorists took to Facebook today to expose the other motorist who allegedly pulled several weapons from her car and threatened the poster's sister.

"I posted yesterday about my little sister being attacked by a lady who threatened her with a gun and grabbed a spade out of her car instead at the Gull Gas Station Manurewa," the woman wrote.

Advertisement

"ALL BECAUSE THIS BLACK CAR PICTURED BELOW PUSHED TO THE FRONT OF THE FASTLANE (self service gas pump)."

The motorist of this vehicle parked at Gull Takanini, Manurewa, was allegedly involved in a violent dispute over who was first in line to pump gas. Photo / Supplied

"This lady hit my sister in the face with the spade while her partner stood there making sure no one jumped in, he had a 5"9 in his hands.

"She then smashes my sisters [sic] front window screen with my sister's babies in the car."

Police could not verify if a firearm was pulled during the dispute but said one woman reportedly assaulted another woman and smashed her windscreen with a shovel.

"Police were called to a petrol station in Takanini yesterday afternoon at around 2.30pm after reports of an altercation between occupants of two vehicles," a police spokesperson said.

"During the altercation, it is reported that a woman has used to a spade to assault another woman and smash her windscreen.

"She received a minor injury and was treated by police at the scene.

"Police are making very positive lines of enquiry in relation to this matter and are in the process of locating those involved to speak with them. There is no further information available at this stage."

Advertisement

Gull Takanini service station manager Tejpal Bains told the Herald he called police after a loud altercation that lasted for about five minutes.

"It was a dispute about who got there first, it was about a queue, you know," Bains said.

"Two impatient people, they were arguing. They were loud. It wasn't violent. I'm not sure if they arrested somebody.

Bains denied anyone pulled out a gun.

"Definitely not a gun, no," he said.

Bains said he gave the CCTV footage to police. Both parties involved in the altercation were still at the scene when police arrived, he said.

However, the sister of the woman who was assaulted said in her Facebook post that the attacker fled the scene while a member of her family remained to talk with police.

The company which manages the staff at the Gull Takanini gas station, Night 'n Day Ltd, said an incident report form was filled out by all the staff who witnessed the incident.