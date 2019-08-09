A man has life-threatening injuries after a possible shooting in Ōtara.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said police received a report of a possible shooting on Billington Ave, Otara just after 3pm.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later where a male was located at an address with a serious leg wound.

He has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Initial enquiries are underway to establish what has taken place.

Police cordons are being set up on Billington Ave and are expected to remain in place this evening while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Counties

Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident is the latest round of violence to hit South Auckland.

A spate of shootings in the area has rocked the community in recent months, sparking calls for police to crackdown on rising gang tensions.

OTARA SHOOTINGS:

On July 26, a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a shooting on Featherston Cres, Otara. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding.

On July 6, a woman suffered serious injuries after being shot at a property on Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Two young men, aged 17 and 20, were charged with wounding.

On May 17, Joseph Siaosi, 23, was fatally shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation. Siaosi died on the lawn in front of the family home in Piako St, Ōtara. Tamati Kas Simpson, 21, and Montana Manu, 22, have been charged with his murder.

On April 26, the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Mt Wellington. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

On April 20, Siaosi Tulua, 39, was shot dead at his home on Darnell Cres, in Clover Park. A 22-year-old has been charged with his murder. His death came two weeks after a resident in the Palermo Pl area of Clover Park had to take cover when a man carrying a firearm walked up the street firing shots.

On March 13, Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am. A 20-year-old male has pleaded not guilty to murder.