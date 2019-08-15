The parents of a toddler with cystic fibrosis want paid care to be extended to help families like theirs to help cope with the financial burden the condition brings.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Tailen O'Connor was diagnosed with the life-limiting genetic condition at just three weeks old.

Since then the Waikato youngster has been hospitalised for complications nine times. His latest stay, to fight infection including bacterial pneumonia, has lasted a month so far and included a trip to Starship hospital.

Parents Jaison O'Connor and Shannon Turnbull say the condition has meant they need to provide round the clock care for their little

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

About cystic fibrosis