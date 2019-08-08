Two Hawke's Bay organisations have appeared in court on charges related to a man who fell from a stretcher during a medical transfer and later died.

The man died 10 days after the May 7, 2018 incident, but it's unknown if the injuries he suffered as a result of the fall contributed to his death.

He was being transferred from an air ambulance, operated by air rescue service Skyline Aviation, to a road ambulance at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Having safely disembarked the aircraft, he was injured when a lifting device toppled over as nurses transferred him to the road ambulance.

In the process, he suffered serious injuries to his face and head.

At the time of the accident the man was allegedly in the care of Hawke's Bay District Health board.

He had been flown back to Napier by air ambulance that day, after undergoing surgery in Wellington.

The man was taken back to Wellington Hospital after the accident but died on May 17.

The two organisations were called on the registrars list in Hastings District Court on Friday, Stuff reported.

Skyline Aviation pleaded not guilty and will be called again next month while the DHB did not enter a plea and will appear again in November.

WorkSafe NZ confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today back in April that two organisations both faced charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 for failing to comply with a duty to other persons, and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury or serious illness.

The patient's death was referred to the Coroner by Capital & Coast DHB.

It is understood HBDHB conducted a formal review into the circumstances associated with the accident.