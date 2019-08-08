Police have announced they will reduce their presence at Ihumātao after a week that saw tensions at the protest site flare up.

Those occupying the site of a proposed housing development in South Auckland claimed police staff manhandled at least one of them on Monday night as they were blocked in by dozens of officers.

But police deny the claim, and say they only brought in extra numbers after the group earlier moved past the cordon onto private land. They also said officers had been subjected to physical and verbal abuse.

The group leading the occupation, Save Our Unique Landscape, claim as many as 100 officers turned up just before evening prayer around 7pm on Monday.

Since then there have been wide calls for police to reduce their presence.

Today Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha visited Ihumātao and announced police would be reducing their presence.

A spokesman said part of their ongoing discussions with protest organisers was to look at reducing their overall presence at the site and returning staff to normal duties, while still accounting for safety.

"Both police and protest organisers agree that safety is the priority in the current situation, meaning that a police presence at the site will continue."

The presence would likely involve greater use of Iwi Liaison Officers and Māori Responsiveness Managers, plus other community staff.

Protest organisers have also given an undertaking there would be no attempt to re-occupy the area currently fenced off and subject to the eviction notice served on July 23.

Specific numbers of police present at the site at any particular time remains an operational decision for police, and would be determined by the ongoing situation, they said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond to issues as required, as well as work constructively with the protest organisers to achieve a peaceful outcome."

During the five-hour stand-off on Monday organiser Pania Newton said she was walking through a gate when a police officer rammed her with it - causing her to fall to the ground.

Defence lawyer Kingi Snelgar, part of a legal team independently monitoring the situation, said the stand-off and large police presence was "very concerning".

"Especially given the entirely peaceful process working towards a resolution, it was all very over the top.

"A small group of protectors were at the frontline on a road, surrounded by police and isolated. They were not on 'private land'.

"What happened to the halt to development, finding a solution and de-escalation by police? The higher police presence suggests the opposite."

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers rejected the allegations a protester was pushed over and said misinformation was being circulated suggesting police had broken agreements.

Police increased their presence at the site after organisers indicated they intended to move past the cordon, she said.

"Police attempted to stop those trespassing, but protesters pushed their way past our staff."

She said staff had shown "incredible professionalism" over the last two weeks, despite at times being subjected to verbal abuse, being physically shoved and being spat on.

A group of Māori doctors had also called on police to reduce their presence, citing the potential to cause harm to Māori children and adults participating as peaceful protectors.

Auckland councillors Cathy Casey and Efeso Collins also voiced concerns, stating the increased presence "is running roughshod over the Prime Minister's proclaimed desire to enter peaceful and honest talks".