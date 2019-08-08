Police in Christchurch have been authorised to carry arms as they hunt a dangerous fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Police enquiries are continuing following a serious incident in New Brighton yesterday in which a pedestrian was struck and killed following a police pursuit.

A 49-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a person driving a stolen vehicle on the intersection of Hawke St and Shaw Av.

He has been identified as Dean Amies.

"The search for 21-year-old Liam Strickland in relation to the incident remains ongoing and search warrants were executed at nine properties across Christchurch today.

"As a result of these warrants, six people have been taken into custody.

"Methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms were also located."

Police are appealing for information from the public for any sightings of Strickland or information on his whereabouts.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"I have authorised routine arming for all Canterbury Police staff in light of the current circumstances.

"Police would like to thank Christchurch residents today who may have been affected by the ongoing activity in relation to this incident.

"This has been a serious and traumatic event and Police thank residents for their cooperation and understanding as enquiries continue."

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Police offer their sincere condolences to the man's family and friends. Police are working to determine the exact details of this incident."

It has also been reported that Strickland was jailed for two years for his part in a vicious assault in 2016 on a man he and his co-offenders regarded as being "too nice" to be in a gang.

The man who was struck down as the suspect fled police has been described as "a kind, caring soul".

Wednesday afternoon's incident has rocked the Christchurch suburb, especially Amies' family and friends who are struggling to come to terms with his shock loss.

One friend, who did not want to be named, said "Dean was a kind caring soul".

"Honestly Deano was an awesome character ... I hope they catch the scum that has caused grief on Dean's family.

"Big kia kaha to his son and family and friends."

The woman's sentiments have been shared by others on social media.

Another friend wrote, "such sad news, Deano Amies you didn't deserve that, no one does, wow shocked, RIP", and "RIP Deano Amies I'll treasure our memories can't believe this has happened, rest easy cuz x".

Canterbury homeless advocates Street Wise also posted of Amies death, confirming he was one of their street community.

"One of our Street Whānau tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run in New Brighton," they wrote.

"This is obviously a very sad time for the community, but being that we lost Street Whānau, it hits us all that much harder.

"We want you all to know that we're here for you! If you need to talk or just want a hug, please reach out."