A Dunedin man arrested in a major national drug bust was allegedly one of 19 people supplying P and laundering money.

Khalid Naser Slaimankhel, 30, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning accused of participating in an organised criminal group after police searched his Royal Tce home yesterday.

The defendant was also charged with 11 counts of possessing methamphetamine for supply, one of supplying the class-A drug, one of money laundering and another of suppressing evidence to help another man avoid arrest – all allegedly happened in Auckland.

Slaimankhel entered no pleas to the charges, the most serious of which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Advertisement

The case was transferred to the Auckland District Court where the defendant is scheduled to appear tomorrow on these and other charges.

The coordinated raids around the country yesterday netted police a range of high-end vehicles and a huge haul of cash.

Police said more than 150 officers were involved in executing search warrants across 17 residential and commercial properties, the culmination of Operation Maddale, a long-running investigation into the supply and distribution of methamphetamine and associated money laundering.

Khalid Naser Slaimankhel in a bodybuilding competition.

Detective Greg Cramer said the defendant was the only Dunedin man arrested yesterday through the operation but he did not rule out further arrests.

Over its 10-month course, Operation Maddale has resulted in the seizure of 20kg of methamphetamine, worth more than $12 million.

The assets seized included a Porsche Macan, Jeep Wrangler, three Harley-Davidsons, a Ford Ranger, a Yamaha motorcycle, a jet ski and a necklace worth more than $70,000, along with $550,000 of cash.

Raids also took place in Christchurch and in the Auckland suburbs of New Lynn, Blockhouse Bay, Avondale, Manukau, Mt Eden, Grey Lynn, Karaka, Greenlane, Manurewa and Northcote.

Ten people between the ages of 21 and 42 face more than 70 charges, police confirmed.