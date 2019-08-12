COMMENT:

The Pacific Islands Forum holds its annual meeting this week. Usually the leaders manage to avoid mention of the desperate human rights crisis in Indonesian-controlled West Papua in their communiqué, or to dismiss the issue in a formula of words so insipid it has negligible impact.

This year, however, thanks mainly to the tireless work of Vanuatu and its energetic Foreign Minister Ralph Regenvanu, this is set to change.

In their pre-forum meeting, the regions' foreign ministers put forward their recommendation that the communiqué should state the region's insistence that Indonesia fulfil its undertaking to allow the UN Human

