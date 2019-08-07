A three-car crash on one of the busiest stretches of Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing heavy delays this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene, just after Takanini. Authorities were called to the crash just before 6.30am.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:25AM

A crash is blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Takanini. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/aN2zuF9DRP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 7, 2019

Images from the NZ Transport Agency cameras show it is blocking the right citybound lane between the Hill Rd and Manurewa-Takanini onramps.

Motorists are being told: "Merge left with care to pass and expect delays."

A police spokeswoman said several people had called to report the nose-to-tail collision about 6.25am.

Police were at the scene, she said. It appeared all those involved were out of the vehicles and had not been injured.