COMMENT:

Why don't we have lower fares on buses and trains? Auckland's public transport fares are among the highest in the country. Damn it, they're among the highest in the world. If Auckland Transport was really serious about getting more of us to leave the car at home, it would bring those fares down. Wouldn't it? I went to ask them.

The first thing Colin Homan said to me was, "Cheaper fares would be wonderful."

Homan is AT's "group manager of enablement" – who dreams up these names and do they still have jobs? Homan is in charge of fare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.