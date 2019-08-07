On this week's podcast:

Apologies for this week's podcast arriving a little later than you maybe expected it to.

I wanted to hear the Reserve Bank's OCR and pass comment. You may disagree but you can always email me why.

Two mass murders in the United States within a short space of time has elevated the gun debate yet again. That discussion in all its rawness will prevail until the next election.

Ihumatao is the focus of discussion with historian Michael Bassett. Michael was on the Waitangi Tribunal when this particular claim arose.

Carolyn, Mrs Producer, brings some good feedback.

And, an analysis of news, who decides what constitutes news, from what angle, perspective and bias.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

