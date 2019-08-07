A large number of armed police officers are outside a car yard in West Auckland, according to witnesses.

A man told the Herald he could see police officers up and down Bentinck St, in New Lynn. They had been there since about 8am.

"There's about 16 armed police officers - they've got pistols on them. They're pulling out classic vehicles from a car yard there and blocking off the road."

He had seen armed police stationed outside a panelbeaters establishment further down the road.

Another witness who works on Bentinck St said dozens of police officers were taking vehicles out of a large, unnamed warehouse.

He said he arrived for work nearby at 6.30am, police arriving shortly afterward at 7am.

"There was a big raid about 7am, the coppers came in. They took the dogs inside," the man said.

"There's a lot of cars being moved and people going from here to there.

A police spokesman confirmed police were there in relation to an ongoing operation.

"Police are currently carrying a number of pre-planned search warrants this morning, as part of an operation,'' he said.

The spokesman said police were not in a position to comment further about the situation at this stage.

"We expect to provide media with an update later today,'' he said.