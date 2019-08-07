A large number of armed police officers are outside a car yard in West Auckland, according to witnesses.
A man told the Herald he could see police officers up and down Bentinck St, in New Lynn. They had been there since about 8am.
"There's about 16 armed police officers - they've got pistols on them. They're pulling out classic vehicles from a car yard there and blocking off the road."
He had seen armed police stationed outside a panelbeaters establishment further down the road.
Another witness who works on Bentinck St said dozens of police officers were taking vehicles out of a large, unnamed warehouse.
He said he arrived for work nearby at 6.30am, police arriving shortly afterward at 7am.
"There was a big raid about 7am, the coppers came in. They took the dogs inside," the man said.
"There's a lot of cars being moved and people going from here to there.
A police spokesman confirmed police were there in relation to an ongoing operation.
"Police are currently carrying a number of pre-planned search warrants this morning, as part of an operation,'' he said.
The spokesman said police were not in a position to comment further about the situation at this stage.
"We expect to provide media with an update later today,'' he said.