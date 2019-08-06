Two people have been rescued not far from Niue after their vessel started to sink after it hit a hidden object.

Maritime New Zealand authorities got a Mayday at 6.15pm (NZT) from a yacht about 50 nautical miles west of the South Pacific country.

The distress call from the Gwendoline was picked up by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ, which was told that the vessel had hit a semi-submerged object that had caused damage below the waterline.

The pair on board were forced to abandon ship and get into a life raft.

RCCNZ search and rescue officer Mike Roberts said they immediately put out a call to two yachts in the area who quickly responded.

"This shows the critical importance of working communications equipment and the absolute necessity to carry survival equipment, especially when sailing offshore," he said.

Roberts said the Greek and New Zealand yachts that answered the call for help did a "marvellous job" getting to the site and all were now on their way to Tonga.

"The abandoned yacht was described by those who assisted with the rescue as being seen to be sinking quickly."