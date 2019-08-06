Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua.

A 22-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with murder.

Tulua, 39, died at his home in Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, on Saturday, April 20. He was a father of five.

Police and emergency services were called to the property after 10pm after reports a person had been shot.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, of Counties Manukau CIB, said: "This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to get a result and some answers for Siaosi's family.

"I would also like to thank those members of the public who have come forward and provided information following our numerous public appeals, including on Police Ten 7."

Despite the arrest, police say they are still keen to hear from anyone who has information in relation to the incident and investigation.