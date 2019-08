A 14-year-old boy has admitted lighting a fire at a derelict and abandoned Christchurch mansion.

The 110-year-old Antonio Hall in Upper Riccarton was gutted by a suspicious fire last month.

More than 50 nearby houses had to be evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

The teen has been released on supported bail with assistance to attend education.

He will appear in court again in six weeks.