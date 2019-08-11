Fines for illegal dumpers across Auckland have increased nearly fourfold in the past year but not everybody is convinced the crackdown is solving the problem.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff cites the increase in fines to over $90,000 and nearly 20,000 reports of dumping as evidence a crackdown is working.

However, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said while awareness had been increasing, in his ward and areas nearby there had been no decrease in dumping.

"I think we are seeing a lot more rubbish being dumped and council contractors struggling to keep up."

Reports to the council of dumping had increased

