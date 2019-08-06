COMMENT:

The Greens. Their trials and tribulations are Shakespearean. When they're not Monty Python-esque.

Marama Davidson's ill-advised pursuit of the 'C' word's reclamation was on an idiocy par with the Dead Parrot sketch, while James Shaw's sign-off on the inane Simon Bridges mocking video was positively Ministry of Silly Walks. But far less funny. Like, zero.

Back to Shakespeare. Their AGM in Dunedin last weekend was pure theatre. From the earnestness and hand wringing, to the endless love hearts made with their own bare hands, the Greens were worried that the media would "caricature" them.

No need to

