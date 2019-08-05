A former school principal convicted for sexual offending against a boy has been granted parole after being dubbed a "model prisoner".

Michael William Hogan, 57, was released today after appearing before the Parole Board for the first time last month. His statutory release date was September 12, 2025.

Hogan was jailed for nine years and three months in 2016 after he admitted indecently assaulting a teenage boy in the early 1990s.

READ MORE: Predator principal's career of sex crimes and silencing

Advertisement

At the time Hogan was a teacher in his late twenties who worked at a small Southland school.

"Aside from that, Mr Hogan has otherwise been a model citizen and has been a teacher and headmaster over many decades," panel convenor Judge Neil MacLean said.

Hogan remained highly thought of in his profession which had been shown by the "very substantial" degree of written submissions the Parole Board had received in his support, MacLean said.

The Principal Corrections Officer told the Parole Board Hogan was a "model prisoner" who worked in the garden.

"Mr Hogan has made use of his time in prison by undertaking some further higher education courses including Greek theatre and also accountancy," MacLean said.

"The latter is with a view to possible employment in that area on release.

"He accepts that he will never be able to go back into the educational area, nor into any position where he has a degree of trust or responsibility for young people."

Hogan told the Parole Board that his time in prison had "really opened his eyes" to the impact of his offending.

"He explained that he is now deeply ashamed at what he did," MacLean said.

"He did offer to participate in restorative justice at or around the time of sentencing but understands completely why his victim did not want to participate in that."

Hogan will be subject to standard and special release conditions for two years.

These include that he is not to contact or associate with a person under the age of 16 years without the prior written approval of a probation officer.