Two ambulances and two fire engines are at an Auckland building site where a construction worker has been seriously injured by falling building material.
A worker said "a piece of clay" fell on the man on the site of a planned hotel and apartment tower on the corner of Albert St and Wyndham St.
The injured man was lifted onto a stretcher by a crane on the site and was then guided to a waiting ambulance.
The man was lying flat on the stretcher as medics prepared to lift him into the ambulance.
Advertisement
A St John spokeswoman said the man had sustained serious injuries and had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the workplace incident about 3.20pm and confirmed WorkSafe had been notified.