Two ambulances and two fire engines are at an Auckland building site where a construction worker has been seriously injured by falling building material.

A worker said "a piece of clay" fell on the man on the site of a planned hotel and apartment tower on the corner of Albert St and Wyndham St.

The injured man was lifted onto a stretcher by a crane on the site and was then guided to a waiting ambulance.

The injured man was hoisted down to an ambulance by a crane. Photo / Dean Purcell

The man was lying flat on the stretcher as medics prepared to lift him into the ambulance.

A St John spokeswoman said the man had sustained serious injuries and had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the workplace incident about 3.20pm and confirmed WorkSafe had been notified.