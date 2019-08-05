Waiouru in the Central North Island is the coldest place to be today, reaching a maximum of just 2C, while Balclutha in the South Island was only slightly warmer at 3.1C.

But the strong wind, snow and bitterly cold weather hitting parts the country in the past two days and bringing with it colder than average temperatures is on its way out.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said by Wednesday temperatures would return to normal for this time of year.

"Tomorrow it is still chilly but things are gradually improving to a warmer trend," he said.

Snow covers Warepa near Balclutha - the coldest place in the South Island on Monday. Photo / Ongelique Blanchard

However people in the central North Island and inland parts of the South Island could still be waking up to frost tomorrow.

"At the moment it is colder than normal, but temperatures will bounce back and be around normal or even slightly above average later this week."

The strong winds reaching up to 118km/h in Auckland and causing chaos are also easing and the severe weather warning over the region has been lifted.

Large waves about 6 metres high crashed on Muriwai Beach on Monday due to the south westerly flow affecting the country. Photo / Peter Meecham

A large gantry on Whangaparoa Rd which is part of the road's dynamic lane system has toppled over and diversions are in place until contractors can fix it.

"That is a strong wind for Auckland but they have now started to ease even though they are still quite blustery."

Invercargill also had gusts of 93km/h earlier this afternoon.

Snow has fallen at lower levels in the central North Island and the South Island with Moa Flat in central Otago recording up to 30cm.

There were reports of snow fall as far north as the Kaimai Ranges and it also snow also dusted Southland and Fiordland up the West Coast as far north as Westport.

CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND - SNOW WARNING - 12:50PM@MetService have forecast snow showers this afternoon on #SH1 Desert Rd & #SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd. Plan ahead & take extra care on all roads around Tongariro National Park, by slowing down & allowing greater following distances. ^CR pic.twitter.com/oRqAycCBOV — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 5, 2019

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists in the central North Island that snow was due to fall in the State Highway 1 on the Desert Rd and State Highway 5 on the Napier-Taupo Rd. The Desert Rd was closed earlier today due to the heavy snow fall.

"Snow showers are likely this afternoon, so please plan ahead and drive carefully, by slowing down and allowing greater following distances while travelling on all roads around the Tongariro National Park area," NZTA said.

Little said skiers wanting to make the most of the fresh dumping of snow in the central North Island may have to hold off for a few days as the wind continues to hang around until Thursday, but the South Island ski fields are looking more promising.

"In places like Whakapapa there's still been a bit of snow falling there but there's also been blizzard conditions with very strong winds.

"Certainly the South Island fields the winds look a bit lighter, it's still marginal over the South Island ski fields. There's still a strong west to south west wind higher up."