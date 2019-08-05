The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is pointing to "ever-increasing levels of service" and demand as it begins to explain its budget blowout.

And the DHB has provided some patient and spending numbers to show just how much pressure it has been under.

The latest DHB financial results, for the 11 months to May, were released on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

It showed the Bay of Plenty DHB with an $11 million deficit – up $6m from the previous month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this year, in its 2018/19 Annual Plan, the DHB forecast a

Related articles: