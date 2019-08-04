A power outage has hit central Auckland suburbs this morning, knocking out traffic lights in some of the city's busiest areas.

Two breakdowns and a motorway crash are also adding to traffic chaos.

Fire crews are now responding to reports of trees down in Massey, West Auckland, and on the other side of town in Papakura.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said about 9.40am that firefighters were at Makora Road, in Massey, where windy conditions have brought down trees across the road.

"We're there just trying to cut up the tree and clear the road,'' he said.

Traffic is expected to build in the area; given the off-ramp from the north-western motorway runs through there.

Crews are also on way to Settlement Road, in Papakura, where a large tree has fallen across the road and blocking it.

A reader emailed the Herald a photo taken from a Papakura community Facebook page showing the tree had also taken out a power pole.

Meanwhile, an power outage resulted in multiple traffic signals being out along Mt Albert Rd, parts of Three Kings and Royal Oak early this morning.

The outages follow large-scale power cuts in Pt Chevalier, Westmere and Ponsonby on Saturday night caused by a fault from excess water caused by the weather.

Vector had crews on standby last night, expecting more problems due to a storm that his Auckland late last night.

Due to a power outage multiple traffic signals along Mt Albert Road, in the Three Kings to Royal Oak area, are out. Please follow give-way rules, take extra care and be mindful of pedestrians crossing. ^TP pic.twitter.com/EV7KUrG2Ul — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 4, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to be vigilant and to drive safely.

"Please follow give-way rules, take extra care and be mindful of pedestrians crossing,'' a statement said.

A truck breakdown on the Southern Motorway, northbound, resulted in heavy congestion just before 7.30am.

The truck was blocking the left citybound lane after Papakura and was cleared just over an hour later, road authorities said.

Drivers are being told to allow for extra time for congestion from Drury to Papakura to slowly ease.

Another Southern Motorway northbound crash at 8.15am affected traffic this morning.

It was cleared shortly afterwards but has caused some delays just prior to the Massey Rd off-ramp. Traffic remains heavy around that area as well as from Hillsborough.

UPDATE 8:40AM

This breakdown now towed CLEAR. Allow extra time for congestion from Drury to Papakura to slowly ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/QGN5hcs6ke — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 4, 2019

An earlier breakdown blocked a citybound lane near Newmarket.

A situation statement just before 9am said traffic on the Northern Motorway was still heavy from Oteha Valley Rd to Edmonde Rd.

All is well going the other way, however, with northbound traffic flowing.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic remains heavy from Great South Rd through to Papakura; as well as through Highbrook to Newmarket.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 8:15AM

A crash has just been cleared from the right lane northbound just prior to Massey Rd off-ramp. Expect some delays through this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/lnAZXY6pAy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 4, 2019

Those heading in to the city from West Auckland can expect heavy traffic from Hobsonville to Royal Rd and again from Rosebank Rd to the St Lukes off-ramp.

Northbound traffic is flowing smoothly.

Meanwhile, traffic is also heavy via the Upper Harbour Motorway - from the Paul Matthews Rd off-ramp, eastbound.

Westbound traffic, however, is flowing fine.