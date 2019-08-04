Three teenagers are due to appear in court in relation to a brazen robbery at an Auckland mall.

Police said the teens - two aged 18 and a 16-year-old - will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

They face charges including aggravated robbery.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald: "The fourth offender has not yet been located and our inquiries into this are ongoing.''

The court appearance comes after a brazen daylight robbery at the Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Auckland yesterday.

Authorities were called there just before 3.30pm after reports of what was thought to be gunshots were heard inside.

It was later identified as the sound of glass breaking as the thieves allegedly tried to smash their way through to items held at the Silvermoon jewellers, but were unsuccessful.

They did, however, manage to get away with what was said to be "a quantity" of jewellery from the nearby Michael Hill Jewellers store.

After fleeing the scene, the group - said to be wearing black masks - allegedly made off in a stolen vehicle, which was then abandoned at the Baldwin Ave train station before they boarded a train to Kingsland.

The group managed to get on another train bound for Ranui, but were caught by police.