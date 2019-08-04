A person is believed to be in a house that is on fire in Kaingaroa.

Fire crews from around the Bay of Plenty were heading to Kaingaroa after being called to the township at 6.01pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fighters are attending a "well involved" house fire in Kaingaroa on Daniel St and it was believed a person is in the house.

Two fire engines are at the scene and five more from Rotorua and Ngongotahā are on the way, he said.

A police media spokeswoman said police had been notified but were not required to attend at this stage.

A St John media spokeswoman said the ambulance service was notified about the fire but was not required to attend.

No further details could be provided.