A protest event organised by Hong Kong democracy supporters at the University of Auckland on Tuesday will be met with heightened security.

This comes after disputes between pro-Hong Kong democracy and Beijing-supporting students turned physical at the university's city campus with a woman being pushed to the ground.

Attendees are also being urged to put on masks "to protect your own privacy" and wear black to show solidarity with Hong Kong supporters.

Protesters use umbrellas and barricades as they prepare to face with policemen on a street in Hong Kong on July 28. Photo / File

"We are aware of Tuesday's event and will be taking appropriate steps around security to ensure the safety of all our students," university spokeswoman Lisa Finucane said.

Organiser Serena Lee said she will be meeting with campus security on Monday to discuss security concerns and requirements.

"There hasn't been any threats of violence as such, but we wouldn't want a repeat of what happened the last time," Lee said.

Lee was confronted and pushed to the ground by three Chinese men, believed to also be students.

"The event on Tuesday aims to provide a platform for students to express their views and opinions towards the issue of democracy in Hong Kong," she said.

"It is also to show solidarity with the global anti-extradition bill movement."

A proposed Chinese bill to extradite suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China sparked mass protest in the city, and has spread throughout the Chinese diaspora.

In a public statement, the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland praised and expressed support for the students involved in the confrontation.

"The Consulate General expresses its appreciation to the students for their spontaneous patriotism and opposes any form of secessionism," the statement said.

It condemned the protests and said facts were being distorted "under the pretext of so-called freedom of expression".

The statement also said New Zealand media reports had been biased and painted a false picture of the situation in Hong Kong.

A consulate spokesman told the Herald it hoped media could take "a more objective and comprehensive view on the causes and developments" of the situation in Hong Kong.

"For example, (looking at) the extradition bill itself rather than quoting biased coverage from some international media," he said.

Finucane said the university had not received any direct communication from the Chinese Consulate.

"Therefore we haven't responded directly to them," she said.

"However, we would stand by our original statement."

Vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon's statement said he expected all members of the university to respect its commitment to academic freedom and freedom of speech.

"This means that while people may have different opinions on a matter, they are expected to express those opinions in a manner that respects the rights and opinions of others," he said.

A group of pro-Beijing students is understood to be organising a counter protest, but Finucane there here been no word on when of it the gathering would go ahead.