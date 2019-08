Flooding on Auckland's busiest motorway has caused traffic delays this afternoon.

Congestion has started to ease after long queues around the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway started around 3pm.

Around 7mm of rain had fallen across Auckland today according to MetService.

FINAL UPDATE 3:55PM

Flooding on the #SH1 Southern MWY south the Ellerslie-Panmure HWY has receded and resulting congestion has now EASED. Thanks for your patience, drive safe. ^CR https://t.co/cJLC8yKNr2 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 3, 2019

NZTA urged drivers to watch their following distances and drive to the conditions.