The Government is being urged to pour more money into cancer research and early detection schemes ahead of a much-anticipated cancer announcement today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark will make a cancer announcement at Wellington hospital today.

It comes just a week after National leader Simon Bridges promised a Government led by him would develop a new National Cancer Agency.

Speaking to the Herald, Bowel Cancer NZ Funding Manager Mary Bradley said she wanted to see the Government put more resources into the bowel cancer screening programme.

She said the current programme had been running two years and just eight DHBs have got a screening process.

"It's taking far too long; we want to see more resource put into it so it can be fast-tracked."

She also wanted the Government to set up an independent cancer agency.

Such an agency was promised by Labour ahead of the 2017 election.

"We will develop targets to reduce death rates and we will end this 'postcode' lottery by making sure there are standard treatments across all our district health boards," then Labour leader Andrew Little said.

He promised $20 million towards the agency.

Speaking to Breakfast last week, Health Minister Davis Clark would not say if the Government still planned to create the agency.

But he said he would be announcing the Government's interim cancer action plan in the "coming weeks."

"I'm determined to get the plan right – we won't be rushed into doing that; we want to make sure we get the plan right and that's backed up by action."

He said he was focused on the 'postcode lottery' as that system meant that not everyone was getting the same high level of care.

"No one wants that. We don't want that. The clinicians don't want that, least of all the people suffering with cancer."

Winton man Blair Vining presented a 140,000 signature petition asking for a cancer agency, to Parliament.

It was received by National, who just days later at the party's annual conference pledged to create an expert-led cancer agency, independent from the Ministry of Health and district health boards.

Recently, Clark announced a plan for a national cancer action plan would soon be released for public consultation.

He committed to the plan in January during the Cancer Care at a Crossroads Conference.

He said it would aim to address disparities in Kiwis' current access to fair and consistent cancer treatment around the country.