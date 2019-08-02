Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Auckland.

The death occurred about 8.52am on Lower Domain Dr in the Auckland Domain, a police spokeswoman said.

She said police were now investigating to determine the cause of the death.

An eye-witness told the Herald there were at least four marked police cars on the scene, with several detectives carrying out inquiries.

Police have cordoned off the scene of focus for the police inquiry at the end of Lower Domain Dr near Stanley St.

Police were seen carrying a stretcher down through walking path into wooded area.

A favourite destination on Saturday mornings, The Domain park is filled with joggers, dog walkers, visitors to the Auckland War Memorial Museum and junior rugby players taking part in matches on the fields.

Tree-lined Lower Domain Dr heads down the hill at The Domain to the ASB Tennis Arena and the start of the motorway.

Auckland Hospital is also located on the edge of the park.

More to come