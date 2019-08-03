Criminal charges against Dr Nigel Murray for his use of taxpayer money while in charge of a district health board were abandoned by the Serious Fraud Office because of the cost involved in interviewing witnesses in Canada.

In July, after a 19-month investigation, the Serious Fraud Office announced it would not pursue a case against the former Waikato DHB chief executive and closed its investigation, raising the ire of those who complained about his spending.

Murray resigned in October 2017 following a DHB investigation that found expense claims associated with two Canadian women , neither of whom were

Related articles: