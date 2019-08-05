Auckland Transport is planning to hire public relations firms to work with communities on projects - an area where it has been criticised for not listening to people.

A source said the exercise also aims to improve the image of AT, which the council body has not denied.

In recent times, AT upset residents in St Heliers with proposed safety improvements, was roundly criticised for a new cycleway in Grey Lynn and copped the blame for a council-wide programme of disruptive works on Quay St.

The source said a panel of PR companies are poised to be awarded contracts despite

