A Southern Ocean storm crashing into New Zealand is set to unleash fresh snow, dangerous waves, storms, gales and bitterly low temperatures this weekend.

Boaties and anyone keen on fishing from the rocks are being told to stay home until at least Tuesday because conditions are too dangerous.

Massive 15m waves smashed the South Island's Fiordland yesterday and heavy waves up to 9m are expected to hit close to Auckland today in the Waikato and Northland, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

Heavy snowfalls are also expected to continue today after falls in the North Island's central plateau and Southern Alps closed multiple roads yesterday.

Auckland: The combination of King Tides & large combined waves (extreme seas + heavy swells) are likely to produce unusual wave "run up" onto the western beaches this weekend. Take care, as this type of rogue wave can catch you out ^GG @AucklandCDEM @aucklandcouncil pic.twitter.com/uONQ0SFbP0 — MetService (@MetService) August 1, 2019

Sunday and Monday will bring the coldest temperatures across the country. Queenstown and Invercargill can expect snow as the overnight temperature plummets to 0C and below.

Auckland is set to be hit by blustery gales up to 80km/h today as it heads for a high of 14C today and sporadic showers, before the mercury drops to 12C on Monday.

WeatherWatch expects the Bay of Islands, eastern Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne to be the most settled regions this weekend. Tauranga and Gisborne are mostly fine today with highs of 14C.

But elsewhere, most of the country will be hit by at least sporadic rain and strong winds.

New Plymouth residents can expect wind gusts up to 90km/h and morning rain, while Wellington can expect a fine afternoon after morning showers, forecaster MetService says.

A stormy front moving up from the South Island could bring thunderstorms with hail and 90km/h wind gusts to the Wairarapa.

In the South Island, Christchurch is headed for a high of 13C as morning showers clear and snow falls to 700m in Banks Peninsula.

Overnight, temperatures in the city could then plummet to -1C over the next two days.

Southland and Otago farmers should be wary of the "brutal wind chill" that could prove dangerous to newborn lambs and calves by pushing localised temperatures well below zero, WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan said.

Motorists are being advised to be careful on alpine roads due to heavy snowfalls, while boaties and rock fishers are being told to stay at home due to dangerous waves. Photo / Yvonne O'Hara

Queenstown can expect snow today and tomorrow and overnight lows of -3C and -5C.

Invercargill is headed for a freezing 5C tomorrow with snow and sleety rain, while Dunedin can expect a top of 7C tomorrow with snow to 300m.

Heavy rain and strong wind watches in Buller, Marlborough and Nelson were set to end early this morning, as was a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and the Wairarapa.

But MetService warned more warnings were possible over the weekend as "the theme for the next five or six days is cold, windy and unsettled".

If you think it’s cold now, it’s going to get even colder over the next few days! A series of active fronts embedded in... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Saturday's weather outlook

Whangārei:

A few showers clearing, then cloudy periods. Gusty southwesterlies easing evening. High 15C, Low 9C

Auckland: Showers easing morning. Strong southwesterlies, gale gusting 80 km​/​h in exposed places, easing evening. High 14C, Low 10C

Hamilton: Showers easing morning with afternoon fine breaks developing, but returns in the evening. Gusty southwesterlies. High 13C, Low 8C

Tauranga: Morning cloud and chance shower, then fine. Gusty westerlies. High 14C, Low 9C

Napier: Chance early shower, then becoming fine. Strong and gusty westerlies, tending southwest for a time. High 15C, Low 6C

New Plymouth: Often cloudy. Showers becoming isolated in the afternoon. Strong westerlies, gusting 90 in exposed places at first. High 14C, Low 9C

Wellington: Brief morning shower, otherwise fine. High 12C, Low 8C

Nelson: Becoming fine early. Evening cloud. Strong southwesterlies easing. High 14C, Low 5C

Christchurch: Early showers, with gale southwesterlies and snow to 700m for Banks Peninsula, clearing morning to fine. High 13C, Low 3C

Queenstown: Becoming fine morning with westerlies. A period of rain from late afternoon, turning to one or two snow flurries. High 10C, Low -3C

Dunedin: Early showers clearing as winds turn northwesterly. Evening rain with a strong southwest change, snow lowering to 500m. High 12C, Low 3C

Invercargill: Early rain clearing and becoming fine. Easterlies. High 13C, Low 3C