This Dunedin property has been advertised an award-winning "substantial family home in popular Andersons Bay".

However what it doesn't point out that it's the scene

The property has been advertised an award-winning "substantial family home," but it's also the site of the former Bain residence, burned down in the 1990s. Photo / Edinburgh Realty

where one of New Zealand's most controversial multiple murders took place.

The four-bedroom house located at 65 Every St, Anderson's Bay is where five members of the Bain family were found murdered on June 20, 1994.

The Bain property at 65 Every St as photographed by the police in 1994. Photo / NZ Police

David Bain, who was a part-time student at the time, was the only family member that survived the murders.

Within a week he was charged for the crime of allegedly shooting his parents and three siblings.

He was convicted at a trial in 1995, but after serving around 13 years of his 16-year jail sentence, he was granted bail in 2007 and was acquitted of the murders in 2009 in a re-trial.

Bain is believed to have moved to Australia, with his wife and two children.

Michael Bain and another uncle, John Boyd, had arranged for the Bain family home to be destroyed after the killings three weeks later.

The Fire Service carried out a controlled burn to destroy the house and the new house was built in 1996 by Lorraine and Stewart Harvey.

The new two-storey house, which is 310sq m and has two bathrooms, is nicely positioned to receive great sun with northwest views over the Andersons Bay inlet, the advertisement reads.

The ground level features the master bedroom, ensuite with spa bath and a generous amount of wardrobe space. The spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living area opens on to the private patios.

There is the bonus of an adjoining office area. Also on this level is the laundry, guest toilet and double garaging with internal access.

The first floor provides a further three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes along with a well-equipped family bathroom.