Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on SH 2, south west of Ōpōtiki two weeks ago.

He was John William Kronast, aged 61, from Ōpōtiki.

Police had, until now, not been in a position to release the man's name.

Police received a report of the crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Rd, about 8.40am on Friday July 19.



An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.