A burst water main has flooded several central Queenstown streets, sweeping away cars, inundating a luxury hotel and sending debris into Lake Wakatipu.

Fire crews were called mid-morning after the water main on Thompson St burst, sending water cascading down the street as well as Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade.

Parked cars were swept away by the flooding caused by a burst main in Queenstown. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

A reporter at the scene said a 300-metre stretch of Thompson St has been cordoned off by police.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesperson said the flooding happened after a contractor hit a 300-400mm water main pipe on Thompson St.

Advertisement

"This has caused a large volume of water to flow down a bank onto Brunswick Street, causing damage to four cars and potential flooding to some private properties.

The water main burst on Thompson St in Queenstown. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

"Unfortunately some debris [have] entered the lake – this has been contained and a clean-up underway.

"The water was shut off in time to reduce the effect on the reservoir, meaning residents in the immediate area and town centre will still have access to water.

Police have cordoned off roads after the serious flooding. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

"Council contractors are urgently working to repair the main and working with any residents or businesses affected," the spokesperson said.

Thompson St and Brunswick St had been closed while repairs to a damaged water main were carried out.

The water main burst on Thompson St, and Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade have also been affected by the flooding. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Photos shared by police show the floodwaters had swept away parked cars.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said water was flooding the St Moritz Hotel.

Council staff have asked people to avoid the area.