Affordable housing, keeping rates in check, intergenerational debt and ensuring young people don't leave Rotorua the first chance - these are some of the big issues for council candidate, Ryan Gray.

"When I was 19, I moved away, more or less straight away because I didn't see that Rotorua had a lot to offer me at the time," Gray said.

"I'd love for the teenagers of today to grow up thinking 'actually no, I'm not going to move to Auckland, I'm going to stay in Rotorua because I love the place'."

This and more of Gray's ideas for Rotorua are discussed in this video interview with Local Focus.

He believes the council should be doing more to change old housing laws to help developers build more homes.

And although he's in favour of 'active transport', Gray says the new cycleway is a fail.