A breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel is causing delays early this morning.

The incident is blocking two northbound lanes.

The NZ Transport Agency said the breakdown occurred just before 8am.

FINAL UPDATE 8.20AM

The breakdown in the northbound Waterview Tunnel has been CLEARED. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/Z0GXT8wF2T — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 1, 2019

"Pass the breakdown with care and expect some delays.''

An image inside the tunnel shows a queue of cars on one lane, while the inside middle lanes have been blocked by authorities.

Meanwhile the Gulf Harbour ferry service is cancelled this morning due to "mechanical issues", replaced by bus and taxi services.