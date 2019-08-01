If you think it's cold now - it's about to get a whole lot colder.

A windy surge is heading towards the country today and weather experts warn it will only be the start of a wintry blast that will make for a wet, windy and cold weekend.

A storm in the Southern Ocean is rushing towards New Zealand and will hit the South Island today before breaking up over the North Island tonight and tomorrow.

Farmers in the lower part of the South Island are being warned that wind chills over the next few days will be "brutal'' in Southland, Otago and parts of the West Coast.

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan said: "The wind chill will be significant on Friday in the lower South Island. If you have newborn lambs and calves, just be aware this is going to be a brutal wind chill for you - well below zero, minus fours, minus fives as we head into Friday night."

Most of the rain is forecast on the West Coast, he said, while snow falls will hit right down to sea level in Milford Sounds.

"Fiordland is really getting hammered by this southerly change,'' said.

Referring to yet "another'' cold blast over the country, he said this weekend's conditions will be even colder than what we have experienced in the last few weeks and many places would see a big temperature drop again this weekend and early next week.

"The coldest of the air isn't until Sunday,'' Duncan said.

"This is sort of the precursor.''

Aucklanders can expect a high of 15C today and an overnight low of 10C. Fine spells and isolated showers are forecast before rain comes in this afternoon and this evening.

Gusts of up to 80km/h are forecast in the City of Sails this evening.

Whāngārei gets a few showers today before they become frequent early this evening. Gusty southwesterlies are expected there also; as is a high of 16C and overnight low of 9C.

Napier is also in for a very windy day, as is New Plymouth - the latter of which will see a lot of rain - possibly heavy - this afternoon.

Wellington has a high of 13C and showers, maybe heavy, are forecast by about midday.

Further south, Nelson is in for a few showers too. A high of 11C is forecast and an overnight low of 4C.

Those in Christchurch will also need umbrellas, with rain developing this afternoon and possible gusts of up to 100km/h.

Strong gusts of up to 90km/h are also expected in Dunedin and the same is forecast in Queenstown, which will get a cold 9C high and overnight low of 0C.

The MetService has issued severe weather warnings for central and southern parts of New Zealand, where severe gales are expected.

Heavy rain and snow is also on the cards for southern parts of the country.

"An active cold front is forecast to move quickly eastwards across New Zealand [today] - bringing a change to strong southwesterlies; while an associated deep low also moves eastwards past the south of the South Island,'' the MetService said.

"People are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest warnings and watches in case any changes are made or other areas are added.

We're in for severe wind gusts tomorrow-gales expected to hit up to 120 km/h in exposed places between 9am & pm. These gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures - tie that trampoline down now. If walking, running, or exploring the district - please stay alert. pic.twitter.com/Lf6v0N7R1g — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) August 1, 2019

STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE DAMAGE:

Parts of the South Island are expected to be hit with severe gales and high winds - gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places such as Fiordland, Southland and the Southern Lakes.

Those winds have the potential to bring down powerlines and cause damage to properties, so people are being encouraged to stay alert.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,'' the MetService said.

Guts of up to 120km/h are also forecast in exposed parts of Otago.

ROAD SNOWFALL WARNINGS:

A number of major routes, particularly in the South Island and central North Island, may be affected by the weather conditions today and over the weekend.

SH94 TE ANAU TO MILFORD - ROAD CLOSED - SNOW - 5:45PM THU 1 AUG



Due to forecast heavy snow overnight and through tomorrow this road is CLOSED.



Check our Traffic Map page for updates: https://t.co/zNbKTHN0OK. ^JP — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) August 1, 2019

Motorists are encouraged to keep an eye on alerts and for closures before travelling.

State Highway 94 Te Ānau and Milford is closed due to heavy snow yesterday and remains closed today.

Snow showers are forecast from this afternoon through to tomorrow on Desert Road, with up to 8cm of snow expected to settle near the summit.

There is also a warning for Lewis Pass, with between 15cm to 20cm of snow forecast.

While snow is due to affect other major routes - Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road.

There are no snowfall warnings for Napier-Taupo Road (SH5), Remutaka Hill Road, Porters Pass, Haast Pass and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway.