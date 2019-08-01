Details are emerging of the estranged couple at the centre of a brutal fatal stabbing in West Auckland on Monday.

And while suppression orders prevent the Herald from publishing the identity of the woman allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-husband, a picture of their life together and when it soured is building.

The woman died just after 8.30am on Monday.

It is alleged she was stabbed repeatedly by her ex-husband, who then fled the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eight minutes later, after he was stopped by a member of the public, he was taken into custody by police.

He was later charged

Related articles:

DO YOU NEED HELP?