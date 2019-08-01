Search and rescue personnel are on stand-by after an avalanche in the Remarkables mountain range near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman initially said they were responding to a land rescue incident "one ridge over from The Remarkables ski field".

Police were contacted at 1.43pm, she said.

The Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said there had been an avalanche at the area known as the Scarpa Run, outside the skifield.

"Ski-patrol staff have completed a search and at this time believe no-one has been caught in the avalanche."

Police continue to liaise with ski patrol personnel. Search and rescue staff are on stand-by in the area.

The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory says the Queenstown area is currently at level 3 - "considerable risk".