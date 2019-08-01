A gang prospect has praised BP while slamming police after the fuel company gave him free petrol despite an incident that led to a forecourt confrontation.

The prospect, who wishes to not be named, told the Herald he was trying cash in on the free petrol deal at 11am today, but when he went back to fuel up for a second time, drama unfolded.

"My little sister told me about the free gas so I came and I hopped in my car came to get some gas. But I realised I still had 30 minutes left so I went home, dropped my car off and got my motorbike.

"Then I came back and these [police] wouldn't let me fill up and it was before 12pm."

"Police reckoned the time was up even though it was before 12.

"They reckon I cut them off but I didn't. I didn't cut anybody off. Just because I overtook the cops doesn't mean anything."

Police pulled the prospect over at the forecourt, allegedly issuing him demerit points after an incident on the road moments before entering the petrol station, which led to the man having his licence removed.

By the time police had finished dealing with the prospect, the free petrol deal had ended, leaving the man feeling ripped off.

However, BP came to the rescue by fueling up the man's bike free of charge as well as dishing out a free pie and can of V.

"Then BP decides to give me the gas because I made it before 12pm. Yet I'm over there arguing with a sergeant, a chief and a wannabe Mr No Stripe on a motorbike.

"I still got my gas but my bike is stuck at BP because they reckon I got no licence now. They took my licence off me. Last I recall I had some demerits but they just must have made up something now and took my licence."

With his licence allegedly suspended, the man has since had to leave his bike at the petrol station with a full tank of petrol.

However, the prospect has a message for police.

"I can't ride my bike around. But they didn't say anything about not driving a car! I'm just pissed off these mother f**kers tried to ruin my day.

"BP gave me two pies and two V cans as well! It shouldn't matter if I'm patched."

A BP employee confirmed to the Herald they gave the man free petrol after 12pm as he was on the forecourt before the cut-off.

The Herald has contacted the police for comment.